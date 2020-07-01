240 S CASTLE STREET

Amenities

Walk to John Hopkins! Fantastic home for commuters to John Hopkins Hospital. Great Fells home with two large bedrooms awaits you in this move in ready home. No attention to detail has been missed in this rare Fells Point townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Enter into the living room with an abundance of charm from the stained glass windows, open layout, hardwood floors, custom wood accent shelf/ bar. The kitchen is complete with stainless steal appliances and granite with an additional coffee area. The charming stairs lead you upstairs to two great sized bedrooms including a master suite and attached bathroom on bedroom 2. Basement is close to 6 feet and full length of the house. Backyard is a peaceful oasis away from city life with Fig Tree, Thyme, Hydrangeas, and more. Welcome Home!