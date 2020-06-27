24 N Linwood Ave

Amenities

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Rowhouse MOVE IN READY - Property Id: 188167



Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Close to all what Baltimore has to offer!



Steps from Patterson Park, minutes from Canton Square as well as Canton Crossing. Minutes from Johns Hopkins Hospital. Minutes from local brewery and yard 56!



Two bedrooms are located on the second floor and the third in the basement. Home includes:



Open floor plan



Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, stone countertop, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances!



Bathrooms updated with new vanities, brushed nickel faucets, and fresh paint



New fixtures and hardware through out (brushed nickel)



Central air and heat (Wfi-enabled for easy management in/out of home, replaced June 2018)



Washer and dryer (replaced June 2018, second floor)



Fenced outdoor area for hosting parties



Security system



Hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms



Extra storage throughout (Basement, pantry in kitchen, and 2nd floor)



Come take a look and see everything the home has to offer!

