Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

24 N Linwood Ave

24 North Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24 North Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Rowhouse MOVE IN READY - Property Id: 188167

Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Close to all what Baltimore has to offer!

Steps from Patterson Park, minutes from Canton Square as well as Canton Crossing. Minutes from Johns Hopkins Hospital. Minutes from local brewery and yard 56!

Two bedrooms are located on the second floor and the third in the basement. Home includes:

Open floor plan

Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, stone countertop, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances!

Bathrooms updated with new vanities, brushed nickel faucets, and fresh paint

New fixtures and hardware through out (brushed nickel)

Central air and heat (Wfi-enabled for easy management in/out of home, replaced June 2018)

Washer and dryer (replaced June 2018, second floor)

Fenced outdoor area for hosting parties

Security system

Hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms

Extra storage throughout (Basement, pantry in kitchen, and 2nd floor)

Come take a look and see everything the home has to offer!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188167
Property Id 188167

(RLNE5646421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 N Linwood Ave have any available units?
24 N Linwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 N Linwood Ave have?
Some of 24 N Linwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 N Linwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
24 N Linwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 N Linwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 N Linwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 24 N Linwood Ave offer parking?
No, 24 N Linwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 24 N Linwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 N Linwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 N Linwood Ave have a pool?
No, 24 N Linwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 24 N Linwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 24 N Linwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 24 N Linwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 N Linwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
