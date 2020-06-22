All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2381 Sundew Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2381 Sundew Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2381 Sundew Terrace

2381 Sundew Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2381 Sundew Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21209
Cold Spring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge 3 Bedroom Condo - Coldspring New Town - Huge 3 bedroom condo in Coldspring New Town, conveniently located to I83 and Sinai Hospital offers covered garage parking and community amenities! The main level boasts an updated kitchen with granite countertops and tons of cabinet space with built-in desk area and convenient pass-through to the separate dining area. The lofted living room offers a spacious deck with planters for a private outdoor space. The master suite features a walk-in closet and vanity area with a separate shower space for added convenience.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4338042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 Sundew Terrace have any available units?
2381 Sundew Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2381 Sundew Terrace have?
Some of 2381 Sundew Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Sundew Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Sundew Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 Sundew Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2381 Sundew Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2381 Sundew Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2381 Sundew Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2381 Sundew Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2381 Sundew Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 Sundew Terrace have a pool?
No, 2381 Sundew Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2381 Sundew Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2381 Sundew Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 Sundew Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2381 Sundew Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland