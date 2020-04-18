All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 236 S COLLINGTON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
236 S COLLINGTON AVE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM

236 S COLLINGTON AVE

236 South Collington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Upper Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

236 South Collington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
HUGE beautifully renovated 4 level, 3+ bed/3.5 bath semi detached townhouse in Upper Fells/Butcher's Hill. All the bells and whistles plus much more: Over 3000 SF of finished living space including 3 huge bedrooms each with private bath and walk in closets. 16 feet wide stunner on tree-lined street with front angle parking 1 block from Patterson Park in sought after Butcher's Hill area of Upper Fells Point. Huge finished basement with family room in front and hand built English Pub room with custom Cherry wet bar and pool table. Basement family room could be additional bedroom. Master has super bath and huge closet with built ins. Hardwood floors, stainless and granite in huge, sunny kitchen with granite breakfast bar and eat in/morning room on top of separate formal dining room. Lovely back garden patio and stunning panoramic city and water views from large rooftop deck. Close to Fells Point, Canton and Johns Hopkins - great location! You have to see this house to believe it -you won't find anything else like it in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 S COLLINGTON AVE have any available units?
236 S COLLINGTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 S COLLINGTON AVE have?
Some of 236 S COLLINGTON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 S COLLINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
236 S COLLINGTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 S COLLINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 236 S COLLINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 236 S COLLINGTON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 236 S COLLINGTON AVE offers parking.
Does 236 S COLLINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 S COLLINGTON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 S COLLINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 236 S COLLINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 236 S COLLINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 236 S COLLINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 236 S COLLINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 S COLLINGTON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland