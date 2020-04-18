236 S COLLINGTON AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool table

HUGE beautifully renovated 4 level, 3+ bed/3.5 bath semi detached townhouse in Upper Fells/Butcher's Hill. All the bells and whistles plus much more: Over 3000 SF of finished living space including 3 huge bedrooms each with private bath and walk in closets. 16 feet wide stunner on tree-lined street with front angle parking 1 block from Patterson Park in sought after Butcher's Hill area of Upper Fells Point. Huge finished basement with family room in front and hand built English Pub room with custom Cherry wet bar and pool table. Basement family room could be additional bedroom. Master has super bath and huge closet with built ins. Hardwood floors, stainless and granite in huge, sunny kitchen with granite breakfast bar and eat in/morning room on top of separate formal dining room. Lovely back garden patio and stunning panoramic city and water views from large rooftop deck. Close to Fells Point, Canton and Johns Hopkins - great location! You have to see this house to believe it -you won't find anything else like it in the city.