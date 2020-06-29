All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2357 Eutaw Pl
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:07 AM

2357 Eutaw Pl

2357 Eutaw Place · No Longer Available
Location

2357 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
A Large 3 BR apartment in Historic Reservoir Hill. Close to transportation, the Park, the Zoo and Botanical Garden. Newly renovated unit with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Open floor design.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Reservoir Hill. Amenities includes: balcony, central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Gojo Property Management at 410-812-0879 or 301-529-4906 to schedule appointment and see more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2357 Eutaw Pl have any available units?
2357 Eutaw Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2357 Eutaw Pl have?
Some of 2357 Eutaw Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2357 Eutaw Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2357 Eutaw Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357 Eutaw Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2357 Eutaw Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2357 Eutaw Pl offer parking?
No, 2357 Eutaw Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2357 Eutaw Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2357 Eutaw Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357 Eutaw Pl have a pool?
No, 2357 Eutaw Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2357 Eutaw Pl have accessible units?
No, 2357 Eutaw Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2357 Eutaw Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2357 Eutaw Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
