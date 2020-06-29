2357 Eutaw Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

A Large 3 BR apartment in Historic Reservoir Hill. Close to transportation, the Park, the Zoo and Botanical Garden. Newly renovated unit with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Open floor design.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Reservoir Hill. Amenities includes: balcony, central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020.



Please submit the form on this page or contact Gojo Property Management at 410-812-0879 or 301-529-4906 to schedule appointment and see more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.