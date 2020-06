2317 BOSTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME TO NORTH SHORE RESIDENCE~S. THIS WATERFRONT TOWN HOME HAS CAPTIVATING CITY & SKYLINE VIEWS FROM EVERY LEVEL FEATURING: 3 STYLISH BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, RECESSED LIGHTING, GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN W/VIKING STOVE, WINE FRIDGE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THE THIRD FLOOR FEATURES A BALCONY OFF A LARGE SITTING AREA /OFFICE, NICELY PROPORTIONED BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH AND TWO LARGE CLOSETS. FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. MASTER BEDROOM RETREAT W/HIS/HERS WALK-IN-CLOSET ARCHED FRENCH DOORS OPENING TO OWNER'S PRIVATE BALCONY. MASTER BATH WILL DELIGHT WITH IT'S SOAKING TUB & OVERSIZED EURO SHOWER. THE ENTRY LEVEL BOASTS A GUEST ROOM/OFFICE WITH FULL BATHROOM. CLOSE TO ALL BALTIMORE'S HIPPEST NEIGHBORHOODS. LIVE LIKE YOU ARE ON VACATION.-- WALK SCORE 96 OUT OF 100 , BIKE SCORE 85