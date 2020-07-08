2317 ASHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful row home in the heart of the city that offers gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and a neutral color palette that compliments the nine foot tall tin ceiling and picture window. The kitchen boasts ceramic tile floors, kitchen island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, brick accents, and granite counters. Venture to the upper level to find three spacious bedrooms, one with crown molding, and hall bath. Enjoy the private outdoor space of the rear fenced patio. Close proximity to US-40 and I-83. $50 application fee per adult.