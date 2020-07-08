All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2317 ASHLAND AVENUE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

2317 ASHLAND AVENUE

2317 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2317 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful row home in the heart of the city that offers gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and a neutral color palette that compliments the nine foot tall tin ceiling and picture window. The kitchen boasts ceramic tile floors, kitchen island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, brick accents, and granite counters. Venture to the upper level to find three spacious bedrooms, one with crown molding, and hall bath. Enjoy the private outdoor space of the rear fenced patio. Close proximity to US-40 and I-83. $50 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2317 ASHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2317 ASHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 ASHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland