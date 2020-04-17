2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker

WOW!This home is spectacular. Rarely available luxury 3 level row home with soaring ceilings, tons of natural light, wide plank hardwoods throughout, built in speakers, barn door, GARAGE PARKING and a composite ROOF TOP deck with city views. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island & access to a private covered balcony off the kitchen. Master bathroom with marble and a rain shower! Just one bock from Patterson Park and easy access to everything that the greatest city in America has to offer!