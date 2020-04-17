All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE

2315 East Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2315 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW!This home is spectacular. Rarely available luxury 3 level row home with soaring ceilings, tons of natural light, wide plank hardwoods throughout, built in speakers, barn door, GARAGE PARKING and a composite ROOF TOP deck with city views. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island & access to a private covered balcony off the kitchen. Master bathroom with marble and a rain shower! Just one bock from Patterson Park and easy access to everything that the greatest city in America has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have any available units?
2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have?
Some of 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE offers parking.
Does 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have a pool?
No, 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have accessible units?
No, 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 E FAIRMOUNT AVE has units with dishwashers.
