226 SCOTT STREET

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Two bedroom \ two and a half bath townhouse. The master and a second bedroom are upstairs with two full baths and one half bath is on the entry level. Fresh paint and new carpeting throughout. House is vacant and move in ready and in a excellent neighborhood housing many students and professors alike! Ideally located within a 5 minute walk to Uinversity of Maryland Medical Center. Don't miss the opportunity to move into this lovely home.