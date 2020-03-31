All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

226 SCOTT STREET

226 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

226 Scott Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom \ two and a half bath townhouse. The master and a second bedroom are upstairs with two full baths and one half bath is on the entry level. Fresh paint and new carpeting throughout. House is vacant and move in ready and in a excellent neighborhood housing many students and professors alike! Ideally located within a 5 minute walk to Uinversity of Maryland Medical Center. Don't miss the opportunity to move into this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 SCOTT STREET have any available units?
226 SCOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 SCOTT STREET have?
Some of 226 SCOTT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 SCOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
226 SCOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 SCOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 226 SCOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 226 SCOTT STREET offer parking?
No, 226 SCOTT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 226 SCOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 SCOTT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 SCOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 226 SCOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 226 SCOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 226 SCOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 226 SCOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 SCOTT STREET has units with dishwashers.
