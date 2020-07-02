All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET

2234 Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

2234 Cambridge Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming Canton row home, just steps from the waterfront, features light filled open living spaces! Hardwood floors span the cozy living and dining rooms leading to updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and modern white cabinetry and access to fenced back patio perfect for hosting outdoor gatherings! Ascend to the upper level to find a spacious Owner's suite featuring open sitting room with skylight, private loft with balcony, ideal for home office or guest room, and luxurious full bathroom with custom decorative tile, sky light, jetted soaking tub and separate multi-head shower! Complete with unfinished basement with plenty of storage space. Walk to Baltimore's top shopping, dining & entertainment, Patterson Park, Fells Point and more! Newly installed gutters, freshly painted and newly installed HVAC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET have any available units?
2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET offer parking?
No, 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

