2234 CAMBRIDGE STREET

Charming Canton row home, just steps from the waterfront, features light filled open living spaces! Hardwood floors span the cozy living and dining rooms leading to updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and modern white cabinetry and access to fenced back patio perfect for hosting outdoor gatherings! Ascend to the upper level to find a spacious Owner's suite featuring open sitting room with skylight, private loft with balcony, ideal for home office or guest room, and luxurious full bathroom with custom decorative tile, sky light, jetted soaking tub and separate multi-head shower! Complete with unfinished basement with plenty of storage space. Walk to Baltimore's top shopping, dining & entertainment, Patterson Park, Fells Point and more! Newly installed gutters, freshly painted and newly installed HVAC.