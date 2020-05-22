All apartments in Baltimore
2233 St Paul Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2233 St Paul Street

2233 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
media room
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea7ec6b049 ---- Located in the heart of Old Goucher, this unit is in walking distance from several great locations including Barclay Park, Safeway Supermarket and countless restaurants. Nearby is Johns Hopkins University, MedStar Union Hospital, Baltimore Museum of Art, Maryland Institute College of Arts, University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, The Charles Theater and SO MUCH MORE! Come have a look! Annual leasing preferred! Additional Storage Controlled Access Pets Allowed Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Building)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 St Paul Street have any available units?
2233 St Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 St Paul Street have?
Some of 2233 St Paul Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 St Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
2233 St Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 St Paul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 St Paul Street is pet friendly.
Does 2233 St Paul Street offer parking?
No, 2233 St Paul Street does not offer parking.
Does 2233 St Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 St Paul Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 St Paul Street have a pool?
No, 2233 St Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 2233 St Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 2233 St Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 St Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 St Paul Street does not have units with dishwashers.

