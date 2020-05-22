2233 St Paul Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea7ec6b049 ---- Located in the heart of Old Goucher, this unit is in walking distance from several great locations including Barclay Park, Safeway Supermarket and countless restaurants. Nearby is Johns Hopkins University, MedStar Union Hospital, Baltimore Museum of Art, Maryland Institute College of Arts, University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, The Charles Theater and SO MUCH MORE! Come have a look! Annual leasing preferred! Additional Storage Controlled Access Pets Allowed Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Building)