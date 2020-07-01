222 E CROSS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym media room

Massive 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with enormous finished basement and double tier rooftop deck in the heart of Federal Hill. Striking living/dining room with huge storefront windows, soaring ceilings, cherry hardwood floors, exposed brick and built in dry bar. Gourmet kitchen with granite and Stainless steel appliances. 3 enormous bedrooms and 2.5 updated bathrooms on the upper 3 levels. The basement is fully finished and perfect for entertaining, a home gym or media room. Enjoy the city views from the two tired rooftop deck or meander only a few blocks to the new and improved Cross Street Market and a plethora of other neighborhood restaurants and shops. Easily commute to University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins, the Inner Harbor or downtown, I95, I295 &I83. This house has In unit Washer/Dryer, is available fully furnished for extra fee and Pets are considered!