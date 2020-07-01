All apartments in Baltimore
222 E CROSS STREET
222 E CROSS STREET

222 East Cross Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 East Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
media room
Massive 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with enormous finished basement and double tier rooftop deck in the heart of Federal Hill. Striking living/dining room with huge storefront windows, soaring ceilings, cherry hardwood floors, exposed brick and built in dry bar. Gourmet kitchen with granite and Stainless steel appliances. 3 enormous bedrooms and 2.5 updated bathrooms on the upper 3 levels. The basement is fully finished and perfect for entertaining, a home gym or media room. Enjoy the city views from the two tired rooftop deck or meander only a few blocks to the new and improved Cross Street Market and a plethora of other neighborhood restaurants and shops. Easily commute to University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins, the Inner Harbor or downtown, I95, I295 &I83. This house has In unit Washer/Dryer, is available fully furnished for extra fee and Pets are considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 E CROSS STREET have any available units?
222 E CROSS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 E CROSS STREET have?
Some of 222 E CROSS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 E CROSS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
222 E CROSS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 E CROSS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 E CROSS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 222 E CROSS STREET offer parking?
No, 222 E CROSS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 222 E CROSS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 E CROSS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 E CROSS STREET have a pool?
No, 222 E CROSS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 222 E CROSS STREET have accessible units?
No, 222 E CROSS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 222 E CROSS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 E CROSS STREET has units with dishwashers.

