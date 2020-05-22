2205 N CHARLES STREET

Amenities
Modern, updated, clean and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom located in popular Station North/Charles Village. Hardwood floors, huge kitchen, new windows, huge closets, secured door entry system, TONS of natural light, large bedroom, Walk to local theaters, restaurants and bars! Hopkins Shuttle/MTA/Light Rail nearby. Close to MICA, Hopkins &UB. Washer and dryer in building. Parking can be available for an additional $40 per month. MUST INQUIRE ABOUT AVAILABILITY. $40 APP FEE. $60 MOVE IN FEE.