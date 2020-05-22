All apartments in Baltimore
2205 N CHARLES STREET
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

2205 N CHARLES STREET

2205 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

2205 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Modern, updated, clean and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom located in popular Station North/Charles Village. Hardwood floors, huge kitchen, new windows, huge closets, secured door entry system, TONS of natural light, large bedroom, Walk to local theaters, restaurants and bars! Hopkins Shuttle/MTA/Light Rail nearby. Close to MICA, Hopkins &UB. Washer and dryer in building. Parking can be available for an additional $40 per month. MUST INQUIRE ABOUT AVAILABILITY. $40 APP FEE. $60 MOVE IN FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

