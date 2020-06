Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher courtyard microwave bathtub

Open Housse CANCELED. Currently tenant occupied. WILL BE C LEANED, FRESHENED UP AND PAINTING DONE BEFORE NEW TENANTS TAKE OCCUPANCY. Great home boasts exposed brick, exposed beams, separate dining rm with french doors leading to rear courtyard, CAC, washer/dryer, & 2nd level deck Third level master suite on 3rd level offers bath w/separate shower & soaking tub. Convenient to Johns Hopkins Hospital, downtown, I83, shops & restaurants.