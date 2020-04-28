All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2200 Angelica Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2200 Angelica Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2200 Angelica Terrace

2200 Angelica Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2200 Angelica Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21209
Cold Spring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Picture-perfect 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - Coldspring Newtown! - Stylishly renovated from top to bottom! Picture-perfect 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome situated just off the JFX in the Coldspring Newtown community of Baltimore. Light-filled living area boasts new flooring, neutral paint, and seamless open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Modern kitchen comes well-equipped with an island breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and granite countertops. Comfortable bedrooms feature multiple windows for added natural light, wood flooring, and large closets. Bonus basement level has tons of potential for a multitude of uses and includes a bath! Easy-care rear yard offers room to relax or entertain with a privacy fence!

Pets welcome on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4622460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Angelica Terrace have any available units?
2200 Angelica Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Angelica Terrace have?
Some of 2200 Angelica Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Angelica Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Angelica Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Angelica Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Angelica Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Angelica Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Angelica Terrace offers parking.
Does 2200 Angelica Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Angelica Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Angelica Terrace have a pool?
No, 2200 Angelica Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Angelica Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2200 Angelica Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Angelica Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Angelica Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland