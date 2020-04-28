2200 Angelica Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Picture-perfect 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - Coldspring Newtown! - Stylishly renovated from top to bottom! Picture-perfect 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome situated just off the JFX in the Coldspring Newtown community of Baltimore. Light-filled living area boasts new flooring, neutral paint, and seamless open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Modern kitchen comes well-equipped with an island breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and granite countertops. Comfortable bedrooms feature multiple windows for added natural light, wood flooring, and large closets. Bonus basement level has tons of potential for a multitude of uses and includes a bath! Easy-care rear yard offers room to relax or entertain with a privacy fence!



Pets welcome on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



