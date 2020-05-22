217 South Gilmor Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Pratt Monroe
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This updated 3bd/2.5ba rowhome is minutes away from Union Square and Hollins Market. The living/dining room combo features exposed brick and laminated wood floors. The kitchen has a dishwasher and hood microwave for added convenience and access to the private backyard. The laundry room is located on the upper level for convenience and the master suite is on the top floor for added privacy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 217 S GILMOR STREET have any available units?
217 S GILMOR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 S GILMOR STREET have?
Some of 217 S GILMOR STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 S GILMOR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
217 S GILMOR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.