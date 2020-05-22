217 S GILMOR STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This updated 3bd/2.5ba rowhome is minutes away from Union Square and Hollins Market. The living/dining room combo features exposed brick and laminated wood floors. The kitchen has a dishwasher and hood microwave for added convenience and access to the private backyard. The laundry room is located on the upper level for convenience and the master suite is on the top floor for added privacy.