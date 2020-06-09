216 S WOLFE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEW RENTAL LISTING!! Large and bright townhouse in Fells. southern exposure windows on first floor with unique extra room at rear to be used as a den and/or dining area. This room overlooks lovely brick patio with shade tree! First floor boasts a full bath used for a powder room AND great shower for guests!!Remodeled kitchen with granite, Bosch washer/dryer and counter-seating for 2 or 3 people. Large living room including dining area. Gorgeous iron and oak custom staircase! 2 large bedrooms on 2nd level that leads to an amazing private 3rd level master suite with large bath and Walk-in closet. Brand new sump pump installed in cellar creating a large dry storage area. BEST LOCATION FOR ANYONE WANTING TO BE CLOSE TO THE WATER AND CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN OFFICES AND HOSPITALS!! PERFECT FOR FAMILY OR 2-3 ROOMMATES!