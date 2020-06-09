216 S WOLFE ST

Amenities
NEW RENTAL LISTING!! Large and bright townhouse in Fells. southern exposure windows on first floor with unique extra room at rear to be used as a den and/or dining area. This room overlooks lovely brick patio with shade tree! First floor boasts a full bath used for a powder room AND great shower for guests!!Remodeled kitchen with granite, Bosch washer/dryer and counter-seating for 2 or 3 people. Large living room including dining area. Gorgeous iron and oak custom staircase! 2 large bedrooms on 2nd level that leads to an amazing private 3rd level master suite with large bath and Walk-in closet. Brand new sump pump installed in cellar creating a large dry storage area. BEST LOCATION FOR ANYONE WANTING TO BE CLOSE TO THE WATER AND CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN OFFICES AND HOSPITALS!! PERFECT FOR FAMILY OR 2-3 ROOMMATES!