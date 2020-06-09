All apartments in Baltimore
216 S WOLFE ST
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

216 S WOLFE ST

216 South Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEW RENTAL LISTING!! Large and bright townhouse in Fells. southern exposure windows on first floor with unique extra room at rear to be used as a den and/or dining area. This room overlooks lovely brick patio with shade tree! First floor boasts a full bath used for a powder room AND great shower for guests!!Remodeled kitchen with granite, Bosch washer/dryer and counter-seating for 2 or 3 people. Large living room including dining area. Gorgeous iron and oak custom staircase! 2 large bedrooms on 2nd level that leads to an amazing private 3rd level master suite with large bath and Walk-in closet. Brand new sump pump installed in cellar creating a large dry storage area. BEST LOCATION FOR ANYONE WANTING TO BE CLOSE TO THE WATER AND CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN OFFICES AND HOSPITALS!! PERFECT FOR FAMILY OR 2-3 ROOMMATES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 S WOLFE ST have any available units?
216 S WOLFE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 S WOLFE ST have?
Some of 216 S WOLFE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 S WOLFE ST currently offering any rent specials?
216 S WOLFE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 S WOLFE ST pet-friendly?
No, 216 S WOLFE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 216 S WOLFE ST offer parking?
Yes, 216 S WOLFE ST offers parking.
Does 216 S WOLFE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 S WOLFE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 S WOLFE ST have a pool?
No, 216 S WOLFE ST does not have a pool.
Does 216 S WOLFE ST have accessible units?
No, 216 S WOLFE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 216 S WOLFE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 S WOLFE ST has units with dishwashers.
