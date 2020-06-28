All apartments in Baltimore
214 S CHESTER STREET

214 South Chester Street · No Longer Available
Location

214 South Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 S CHESTER STREET have any available units?
214 S CHESTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 214 S CHESTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
214 S CHESTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 S CHESTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET offer parking?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET have a pool?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
