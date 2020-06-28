Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
214 S CHESTER STREET
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:40 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
214 S CHESTER STREET
214 South Chester Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
214 South Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET have any available units?
214 S CHESTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 214 S CHESTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
214 S CHESTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 S CHESTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET offer parking?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET have a pool?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 S CHESTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 S CHESTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
