214 MADEIRA STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Move right in to this beautifully renovated brick front, townhouse on a quiet block in a super convenient location. Within walking distance from Johns Hopkins Hospital, Patterson Park, near all of Butcher's Hill area amenities, and a short walk to the water front in Fells Point. Main level Living Room and Dining Room feature beautiful hardwood floors. A Chef's kitchen with ceramic floors, Granite counter tops, and upgraded kitchen cabinets plus Stainless Steel appliances, along with a breakfast bar. Main level also features a half bath/ powder room and access to a private, fenced backyard offering a stone patio. Upstairs hallway leads to 2 well-sized bedrooms with beautiful tray ceilings, recessed lights, and crown molding. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet. Upstairs hallway is flanked by a full bath finished with ceramic and mosaic tile, includes a jetted tub, and a separate laundry area with full sized washer and dryer units included. Unfinished basement offers plenty of space for storage. Schedule your tour today!