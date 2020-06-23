All apartments in Baltimore
214 MADEIRA STREET N
214 MADEIRA STREET N

214 North Madeira Street · No Longer Available
Location

214 North Madeira Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Move right in to this beautifully renovated brick front, townhouse on a quiet block in a super convenient location. Within walking distance from Johns Hopkins Hospital, Patterson Park, near all of Butcher's Hill area amenities, and a short walk to the water front in Fells Point. Main level Living Room and Dining Room feature beautiful hardwood floors. A Chef's kitchen with ceramic floors, Granite counter tops, and upgraded kitchen cabinets plus Stainless Steel appliances, along with a breakfast bar. Main level also features a half bath/ powder room and access to a private, fenced backyard offering a stone patio. Upstairs hallway leads to 2 well-sized bedrooms with beautiful tray ceilings, recessed lights, and crown molding. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet. Upstairs hallway is flanked by a full bath finished with ceramic and mosaic tile, includes a jetted tub, and a separate laundry area with full sized washer and dryer units included. Unfinished basement offers plenty of space for storage. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 MADEIRA STREET N have any available units?
214 MADEIRA STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 MADEIRA STREET N have?
Some of 214 MADEIRA STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 MADEIRA STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
214 MADEIRA STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 MADEIRA STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 214 MADEIRA STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 214 MADEIRA STREET N offer parking?
No, 214 MADEIRA STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 214 MADEIRA STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 MADEIRA STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 MADEIRA STREET N have a pool?
No, 214 MADEIRA STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 214 MADEIRA STREET N have accessible units?
No, 214 MADEIRA STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 214 MADEIRA STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 MADEIRA STREET N has units with dishwashers.
