212 EXETER STREET

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxury Little Italy rental w/ a large open floor plan on the main lvl. Convenient to hospitals for residents and faculty and staff! **3rd BR is small middle room w/ raised closet** Chefs kitchen w/ granite countrs, pot filler, SS appls, gas range, hardwood floors. MBR w/loads of closet space. Luxury BA w/ double marble vanities & chandeliers, ambient heat marble tile floors, heated towel rack & claw-foot tub. CAC, Cute back patio. Dogs usually OK. Showings restricted as tenant occupied and for COVID19 concerns. May try to do virtual or facetime showings. Date available is also flexible, call listing agent to discuss both.