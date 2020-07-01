All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 212 EXETER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
212 EXETER STREET
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

212 EXETER STREET

212 South Exeter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Little Italy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

212 South Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury Little Italy rental w/ a large open floor plan on the main lvl. Convenient to hospitals for residents and faculty and staff! **3rd BR is small middle room w/ raised closet** Chefs kitchen w/ granite countrs, pot filler, SS appls, gas range, hardwood floors. MBR w/loads of closet space. Luxury BA w/ double marble vanities & chandeliers, ambient heat marble tile floors, heated towel rack & claw-foot tub. CAC, Cute back patio. Dogs usually OK. Showings restricted as tenant occupied and for COVID19 concerns. May try to do virtual or facetime showings. Date available is also flexible, call listing agent to discuss both.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 EXETER STREET have any available units?
212 EXETER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 EXETER STREET have?
Some of 212 EXETER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 EXETER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
212 EXETER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 EXETER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 EXETER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 212 EXETER STREET offer parking?
No, 212 EXETER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 212 EXETER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 EXETER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 EXETER STREET have a pool?
No, 212 EXETER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 212 EXETER STREET have accessible units?
No, 212 EXETER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 212 EXETER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 EXETER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland