All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2107 Westwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2107 Westwood Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

2107 Westwood Avenue

2107 Westwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2107 Westwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood

Amenities

some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fresh Paint and 3 bedrooms on West Side! - Up for rent we have a freshly painted 3 bedroom house on the west side of Baltimore! Here are the features that make this place great:

1.) LEASING BONUS! qualified tenants get half off first month and additional savings (contact for more info)
2.) 3 Bedrooms with high ceilings
3.) 1.5 bathrooms
4.) New carpet
5.) New paint
6.) Owner will provide new refrigerator
7.) basement has been cleaned and painted (unfinished but clean)
8) Several new windows
9.) WATER INCLUDED!!!

Come check it out before its gone, located on a quiet street! More pics and application available online at

mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5045404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Westwood Avenue have any available units?
2107 Westwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2107 Westwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Westwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Westwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Westwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2107 Westwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2107 Westwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2107 Westwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Westwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Westwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2107 Westwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Westwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2107 Westwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Westwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Westwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 Westwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 Westwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland