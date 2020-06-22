21 E CHURCHILL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unique Federal Hill home with secure GARAGE PARKING, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, updated Kitchen and roof top deck with stellar city views. Spacious, effortless floorplan with lots of conversation starters- multiple sky lights and large windows flood the space with natural light, architectural staircase leads you through renovated kitchen with Stainless appliances, granite, center island, sub zero fridge and convenient eat in area, living room with fireplace, great lighting and an overall warm feel and 3 large bedrooms each with private bath. Large rooftop deck with pergola and sweeping views of the Downtown Baltimore Skyline and Ravens Stadium makes for a perfect place to relax or entertain. Located in the heart of Historic Federal Hill, surrounded by hip restaurants and shops, close to UMD, Johns Hopkins, the Downtown Business District and to commuting routes I95 & I83! Pets considered, In unit Washer/Dryer, Can come furnished with additional fee.