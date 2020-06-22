All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 21 E CHURCHILL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
21 E CHURCHILL STREET
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

21 E CHURCHILL STREET

21 East Churchill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21 East Churchill Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unique Federal Hill home with secure GARAGE PARKING, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, updated Kitchen and roof top deck with stellar city views. Spacious, effortless floorplan with lots of conversation starters- multiple sky lights and large windows flood the space with natural light, architectural staircase leads you through renovated kitchen with Stainless appliances, granite, center island, sub zero fridge and convenient eat in area, living room with fireplace, great lighting and an overall warm feel and 3 large bedrooms each with private bath. Large rooftop deck with pergola and sweeping views of the Downtown Baltimore Skyline and Ravens Stadium makes for a perfect place to relax or entertain. Located in the heart of Historic Federal Hill, surrounded by hip restaurants and shops, close to UMD, Johns Hopkins, the Downtown Business District and to commuting routes I95 & I83! Pets considered, In unit Washer/Dryer, Can come furnished with additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 E CHURCHILL STREET have any available units?
21 E CHURCHILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 E CHURCHILL STREET have?
Some of 21 E CHURCHILL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 E CHURCHILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
21 E CHURCHILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 E CHURCHILL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 E CHURCHILL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 21 E CHURCHILL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 21 E CHURCHILL STREET offers parking.
Does 21 E CHURCHILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 E CHURCHILL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 E CHURCHILL STREET have a pool?
No, 21 E CHURCHILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 21 E CHURCHILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 21 E CHURCHILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 21 E CHURCHILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 E CHURCHILL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland