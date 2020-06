Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

This is a beautiful 1 bedroom ground floor apartment. It features updated bath and kitchen, new carpeting in bedroom and hardwood floors thought-out, exposed brick, private courtyard, rooftop deck with amazing city and water views. It's just blocks away form Johns Hopkins, Patterson Park and everything Fells Point has to offer. You must see this unit.