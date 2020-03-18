All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE

2045 Grinnalds Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2045 Grinnalds Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come home to your haven close to everything and spend more time with your family! YOU are gonna Love this place! Magical Moments at Morrell Park are yours for the taking! Please come see me today! I'm Beautiful inside and out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE have any available units?
2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 GRINNALDS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland