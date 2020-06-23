All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 204 Bolton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
204 Bolton Place
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

204 Bolton Place

204 Bolton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

204 Bolton Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
204 Bolton Place Available 06/05/19 2019 MICA off-campus 4bd/2ba Bolton Hill. . Available 6/5/19 - 2019 MICA off-campus large 4bd/2ba Bolton Hill home. Tons of closet space, bricked rear patio. Off-street parking. Washer/Dryer in home. Dishwasher. Central a/c. Fireplace.1920 square feet! Gorgeous and so close to MICA!!! Perfect for the 2019 school year! Contact us today to schedule a time to see it! Available for move in on June 5, 2019.

Only 4 tenants are allowed to live in the home.No pets allowed!

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3670342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Bolton Place have any available units?
204 Bolton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Bolton Place have?
Some of 204 Bolton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Bolton Place currently offering any rent specials?
204 Bolton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Bolton Place pet-friendly?
No, 204 Bolton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 204 Bolton Place offer parking?
Yes, 204 Bolton Place offers parking.
Does 204 Bolton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Bolton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Bolton Place have a pool?
No, 204 Bolton Place does not have a pool.
Does 204 Bolton Place have accessible units?
No, 204 Bolton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Bolton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Bolton Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland