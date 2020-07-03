Three bedroom, 1 bath house with AC in southwest Baltimore. This house is freshly painted, has hardwood floors, a large kitchen and washer and dryer hookups in the basement. Rent this house for only $950.00 a month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2025 Penrose Avenue have any available units?
2025 Penrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Penrose Avenue have?
Some of 2025 Penrose Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Penrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Penrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.