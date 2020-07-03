All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:43 AM

2025 Penrose Avenue

2025 Penrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Penrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Three bedroom, 1 bath house with AC in southwest Baltimore. This house is freshly painted, has hardwood floors, a large kitchen and washer and dryer hookups in the basement. Rent this house for only $950.00 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Penrose Avenue have any available units?
2025 Penrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Penrose Avenue have?
Some of 2025 Penrose Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Penrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Penrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Penrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Penrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2025 Penrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 2025 Penrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Penrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Penrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Penrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 2025 Penrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Penrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2025 Penrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Penrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Penrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

