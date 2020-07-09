Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1933 Griffis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1933 Griffis Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1933 Griffis Avenue
1933 Griffis Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1933 Griffis Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedrooms 1 bathroom row house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue have any available units?
1933 Griffis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1933 Griffis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Griffis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Griffis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue offer parking?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland