All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1933 Griffis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1933 Griffis Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1933 Griffis Avenue

1933 Griffis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1933 Griffis Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedrooms 1 bathroom row house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Griffis Avenue have any available units?
1933 Griffis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1933 Griffis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Griffis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Griffis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue offer parking?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 Griffis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1933 Griffis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland