1931 West North Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly renovated home with new appliances, new kitchen, new bathrooms, custom paint and new flooring throughout. Homes features wireless security system with secure entry, luxury plank flooring on main level, plush carpet in bedrooms, central AC and heating, recessed lighting, and washer/dryer set. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, white soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal. Bathroom features designer finishes with porcelain tile, new toilets, tubs, and sinks.

Newly renovated home with new appliances, new kitchen, new bathrooms, custom paint and new flooring throughout. Homes features wireless security system with secure entry, luxury plank flooring on main level, plush carpet in bedrooms, central AC and heating, recessed lighting, and washer/dryer set. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, white soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal. Bathroom features designer finishes with porcelain tile, new toilets, tubs, and sinks