1931 West North Avenue - 1

Amenities
Newly renovated home with new appliances, new kitchen, new bathrooms, custom paint and new flooring throughout. Homes features wireless security system with secure entry, luxury plank flooring on main level, plush carpet in bedrooms, central AC and heating, recessed lighting, and washer/dryer set. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, white soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal. Bathroom features designer finishes with porcelain tile, new toilets, tubs, and sinks.
Newly renovated home with new appliances, new kitchen, new bathrooms, custom paint and new flooring throughout. Homes features wireless security system with secure entry, luxury plank flooring on main level, plush carpet in bedrooms, central AC and heating, recessed lighting, and washer/dryer set. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, white soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal. Bathroom features designer finishes with porcelain tile, new toilets, tubs, and sinks