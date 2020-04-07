1931 Fleet St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Huge 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath rowhouse in Fells Point, Baltimore. Ideal for professionals, e.g. Teach for America, Urban Teachers, etc., nurses, social workers, etc. There are many closets. The home has bamboo floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, and a new rooftop deck with breathtaking views of the inner harbor, boat basin and downtown Baltimore. This spacious townhome is just a 5 minute walk from area restaurants and bars on Broadway. Available August 1. Please call or text 443-812-9424.