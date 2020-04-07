All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:14 AM

1931 Fleet St

1931 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Location

1931 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Huge 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath rowhouse in Fells Point, Baltimore. Ideal for professionals, e.g. Teach for America, Urban Teachers, etc., nurses, social workers, etc. There are many closets. The home has bamboo floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, and a new rooftop deck with breathtaking views of the inner harbor, boat basin and downtown Baltimore. This spacious townhome is just a 5 minute walk from area restaurants and bars on Broadway. Available August 1. Please call or text 443-812-9424.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Fleet St have any available units?
1931 Fleet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 Fleet St have?
Some of 1931 Fleet St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Fleet St currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Fleet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Fleet St pet-friendly?
No, 1931 Fleet St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1931 Fleet St offer parking?
No, 1931 Fleet St does not offer parking.
Does 1931 Fleet St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1931 Fleet St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Fleet St have a pool?
No, 1931 Fleet St does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Fleet St have accessible units?
No, 1931 Fleet St does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Fleet St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 Fleet St has units with dishwashers.
