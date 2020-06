Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A chance to rent an affordable, modern, rehabbed 2-bedroom apartment in the heart of Fells Point! This 2nd floor apartment boasts an updated kitchen with SS appliances, a large bedroom with exposed brick, plenty of closet space and an incredible walkability score with Fells Point attractions/waterfront and Canton within a short walking distance. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.