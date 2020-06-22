1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come see your new gorgeously renovated HUGE home with large rear patio and yard. Spacious home features four bedrooms, gleaming hardwood floors and pillars greeting your transition from the living room to the dining room. Updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, to include a dish washer, granite countertops & laundry room on first floor adjacent to the kitchen. Central air conditioning and heat to meet the needs of any season. Lots of storage. This home will not last and calls are pouring in already! All applicants and vouchers welcome.



Please read our application process carefully. You must complete the application, pay the fee, and complete the background screening along with providing requested supporting documents before your application will be reviewed.



APPLY at https://bit.ly/2zr94ae or go to www.PointerRidgeInvestmentGroup.com and click on property portal to find this house and apply.



Preference is given to those applicants who upload their documents with their application online.



Email us at Management@PointerRidge.com or call (888) 501-5422 today!