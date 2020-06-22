All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218

1922 E 30th St · No Longer Available
Location

1922 E 30th St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Montebello

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come see your new gorgeously renovated HUGE home with large rear patio and yard. Spacious home features four bedrooms, gleaming hardwood floors and pillars greeting your transition from the living room to the dining room. Updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, to include a dish washer, granite countertops & laundry room on first floor adjacent to the kitchen. Central air conditioning and heat to meet the needs of any season. Lots of storage. This home will not last and calls are pouring in already! All applicants and vouchers welcome.

Please read our application process carefully. You must complete the application, pay the fee, and complete the background screening along with providing requested supporting documents before your application will be reviewed.

APPLY at https://bit.ly/2zr94ae or go to www.PointerRidgeInvestmentGroup.com and click on property portal to find this house and apply.

Preference is given to those applicants who upload their documents with their application online.

Email us at Management@PointerRidge.com or call (888) 501-5422 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 have any available units?
1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 have?
Some of 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 currently offering any rent specials?
1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 pet-friendly?
No, 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 offer parking?
No, 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 does not offer parking.
Does 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 have a pool?
No, 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 does not have a pool.
Does 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 have accessible units?
No, 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 East 30th St Baltimore MD 21218 has units with dishwashers.
