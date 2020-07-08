All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

1913 EASTERN AVENUE

1913 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Available JUNE 1ST! Historic charm meets modern updates on this Fells Point rental. Featuring two spacious bedrooms and a den perfect for an office/storage/sitting area, large bathroom w/ upper level laundry, separate living and dining rooms, full kitchen, access to private rear courtyard, loads of character throughout the home including the original staircase, hardwood floors throughout and decorative fireplaces. Just minutes from Fells Point, Canton, Harbor East, Johns Hopkins Hospital, and easy access to 95 and 83. Pets accepted on case by case basis w/ additional deposit. Application fee per adult is $40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

