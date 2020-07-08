1913 EASTERN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Available JUNE 1ST! Historic charm meets modern updates on this Fells Point rental. Featuring two spacious bedrooms and a den perfect for an office/storage/sitting area, large bathroom w/ upper level laundry, separate living and dining rooms, full kitchen, access to private rear courtyard, loads of character throughout the home including the original staircase, hardwood floors throughout and decorative fireplaces. Just minutes from Fells Point, Canton, Harbor East, Johns Hopkins Hospital, and easy access to 95 and 83. Pets accepted on case by case basis w/ additional deposit. Application fee per adult is $40.