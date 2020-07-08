All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1904 Bank St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1904 Bank St
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

1904 Bank St

1904 Bank Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Upper Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1904 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 05/30/20 Immaculate 3 bedroom townhome in Upper Fells Point! Fully updated interior maintains city charm with exposed brick accents and gorgeous wood flooring highlighting a contemporary stone fireplace! Main level hallway leads to a convenient bath and access to a large storage basement. Gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining boasting a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, and sleek countertops! Generous upper level has a vaulted ceiling master suite with double closets and attached luxury bath plus an additional bedroom and 2nd custom bath. Another master suite encompasses the entire 3rd floor with exposed brick accents and full bath offering a huge custom tiled shower. Relax or entertain with ease on the cozy walled patio or fantastic rooftop deck with sweeping city views!

Small dog welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5806398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Bank St have any available units?
1904 Bank St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Bank St have?
Some of 1904 Bank St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Bank St currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Bank St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Bank St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Bank St is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Bank St offer parking?
No, 1904 Bank St does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Bank St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Bank St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Bank St have a pool?
No, 1904 Bank St does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Bank St have accessible units?
No, 1904 Bank St does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Bank St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Bank St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland