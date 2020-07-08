1904 Bank St

Amenities

Available 05/30/20 Immaculate 3 bedroom townhome in Upper Fells Point! Fully updated interior maintains city charm with exposed brick accents and gorgeous wood flooring highlighting a contemporary stone fireplace! Main level hallway leads to a convenient bath and access to a large storage basement. Gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining boasting a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, and sleek countertops! Generous upper level has a vaulted ceiling master suite with double closets and attached luxury bath plus an additional bedroom and 2nd custom bath. Another master suite encompasses the entire 3rd floor with exposed brick accents and full bath offering a huge custom tiled shower. Relax or entertain with ease on the cozy walled patio or fantastic rooftop deck with sweeping city views!



Small dog welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



