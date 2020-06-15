1842 W Fayette St 1

Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Franklin Square!
Property highlights
- Newly renovated with new floors and paint throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- 4th bedroom in finished basement with private bathroom
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy the outdoors in private fenced in backyard
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- No pets!
Available Now!
(RLNE5423348)