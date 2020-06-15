1842 W Fayette St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Franklin Square!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with new floors and paint throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- 4th bedroom in finished basement with private bathroom

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Central heat and air

- Enjoy the outdoors in private fenced in backyard

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- No pets!



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5423348)