All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1842 W Fayette St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1842 W Fayette St 1
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

1842 W Fayette St 1

1842 West Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1842 West Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Franklin Square!

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with new floors and paint throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- 4th bedroom in finished basement with private bathroom
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy the outdoors in private fenced in backyard
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- No pets!

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5423348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 W Fayette St 1 have any available units?
1842 W Fayette St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1842 W Fayette St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1842 W Fayette St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 W Fayette St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1842 W Fayette St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1842 W Fayette St 1 offer parking?
No, 1842 W Fayette St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1842 W Fayette St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1842 W Fayette St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 W Fayette St 1 have a pool?
No, 1842 W Fayette St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1842 W Fayette St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1842 W Fayette St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 W Fayette St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 W Fayette St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1842 W Fayette St 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1842 W Fayette St 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland