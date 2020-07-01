All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1829 Belt St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1829 Belt St
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

1829 Belt St

1829 Belt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1829 Belt Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1829 Belt St Available 04/10/20 Stunning 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome with Parking - Riverside! - Stunning 2 bedroom end unit townhome in Riverside! Hardwood flooring and exposed brick details accent an open living space with tons of natural light. Fully-equipped eat-in kitchen boasts sleek black appliances and ample storage leading to a separate laundry area and bath! Stylish bedrooms offer large windows, tons of closet storage, and shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Rear parking pad makes parking a breeze!

Steps from Riverside Park
Convenient to I-95 and Key Highway
Less than 10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5677186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Belt St have any available units?
1829 Belt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Belt St have?
Some of 1829 Belt St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Belt St currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Belt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Belt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 Belt St is pet friendly.
Does 1829 Belt St offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Belt St offers parking.
Does 1829 Belt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Belt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Belt St have a pool?
No, 1829 Belt St does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Belt St have accessible units?
No, 1829 Belt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Belt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Belt St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland