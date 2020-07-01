Amenities

1829 Belt St Available 04/10/20 Stunning 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome with Parking - Riverside! - Stunning 2 bedroom end unit townhome in Riverside! Hardwood flooring and exposed brick details accent an open living space with tons of natural light. Fully-equipped eat-in kitchen boasts sleek black appliances and ample storage leading to a separate laundry area and bath! Stylish bedrooms offer large windows, tons of closet storage, and shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Rear parking pad makes parking a breeze!



Steps from Riverside Park

Convenient to I-95 and Key Highway

Less than 10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



