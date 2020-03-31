Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1815 WESTPHAL PLACE
1815 WESTPHAL PLACE
1815 Westphal Place
·
Location
1815 Westphal Place, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM WITH PARKING, GOURMET KITCHEN, ROOF DECK, LOCATED IN THE HEART OF FEDERAL HILL SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE have any available units?
1815 WESTPHAL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1815 WESTPHAL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE offers parking.
Does 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE have a pool?
No, 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
