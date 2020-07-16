All apartments in Baltimore
1811 E PRATT STREET

1811 East Pratt Street · (410) 327-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1811 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1578 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large, 3 story home with roof deck offering long views. 4 BRs and 2 1/2 Baths, each full bath offering a jetted tub/shower combination. Bedrooms are located at either end of the home, offering nice separation. 1/2 bath on first floor. Wide open floor plan on first floor, with big kitchen, offering stone tops. Brick accents and carpeted stairs. Lots of space in this home, including a roof deck. Short distance to Johns Hopkins, night life in Fells Point & Canton, plus two grocery stores nearby. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $50. application fee for each adult. One time move in fee of $50. Listing broker will prepare the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 E PRATT STREET have any available units?
1811 E PRATT STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 E PRATT STREET have?
Some of 1811 E PRATT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 E PRATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1811 E PRATT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 E PRATT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 E PRATT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1811 E PRATT STREET offer parking?
No, 1811 E PRATT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1811 E PRATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 E PRATT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 E PRATT STREET have a pool?
No, 1811 E PRATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1811 E PRATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1811 E PRATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 E PRATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 E PRATT STREET has units with dishwashers.
