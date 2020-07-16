1811 E PRATT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large, 3 story home with roof deck offering long views. 4 BRs and 2 1/2 Baths, each full bath offering a jetted tub/shower combination. Bedrooms are located at either end of the home, offering nice separation. 1/2 bath on first floor. Wide open floor plan on first floor, with big kitchen, offering stone tops. Brick accents and carpeted stairs. Lots of space in this home, including a roof deck. Short distance to Johns Hopkins, night life in Fells Point & Canton, plus two grocery stores nearby. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $50. application fee for each adult. One time move in fee of $50. Listing broker will prepare the lease.