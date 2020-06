Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

PERFECT SET UP FOR 2 ROOMIES WITH IN HOME OFFICE! 3rd Bedroom is 8x10, but would work for 3!! READY FOR December move in!! Come on down and live in trendy Fed Hill! Very nicely renovated property! Walking distance to watch the Ravens and the Orioles, restaurants, shopping, etc. Entertain on the back deck and the back yard!! Yes, there is a grass back yard!!! Pets ok, case by case. Landlord will pay parking permits for 2 cars for 1 year. Housing choice Vouchers Considered!