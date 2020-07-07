All apartments in Baltimore
1736 S CHARLES STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

1736 S CHARLES STREET

1736 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1736 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A huge Federal Hill rental that boasts four true bedrooms (possibly 5 if you utilize the basement) and is well maintained and upgraded. Each level has a bathroom on it, including the basement, and some even have two which tallies up to three full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. First floor has expansive space with a wide living room and huge gourmet kitchen. Hardwood floors with a rich color carry you from the living room to the kitchen and dining space. Large island and a bar height counter top for plenty of prep and dining space. Oversized kitchen cabinets so there is no argument over kitchen space and stainless steel appliances. Huge basement with an additional storage room for extra entertainment space or rec room. Large closets in each of the rooms, additional storage throughout the house, laundry is on an upper level so if you do utilize the basement you don't have to impede on anyone's space. Roof deck is equipped with a huge wet bar that has ample space for storage of all of your roof deck festivity needs. Did I mention you don't have to walk through someone else's room to get to it? Huge bonus!! Parking pad out back and additional permitted parking passes available. Additional discounts available for multi year leases!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1736 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 1736 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1736 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1736 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1736 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1736 S CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 1736 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 1736 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1736 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1736 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 S CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.

