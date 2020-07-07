1736 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

A huge Federal Hill rental that boasts four true bedrooms (possibly 5 if you utilize the basement) and is well maintained and upgraded. Each level has a bathroom on it, including the basement, and some even have two which tallies up to three full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. First floor has expansive space with a wide living room and huge gourmet kitchen. Hardwood floors with a rich color carry you from the living room to the kitchen and dining space. Large island and a bar height counter top for plenty of prep and dining space. Oversized kitchen cabinets so there is no argument over kitchen space and stainless steel appliances. Huge basement with an additional storage room for extra entertainment space or rec room. Large closets in each of the rooms, additional storage throughout the house, laundry is on an upper level so if you do utilize the basement you don't have to impede on anyone's space. Roof deck is equipped with a huge wet bar that has ample space for storage of all of your roof deck festivity needs. Did I mention you don't have to walk through someone else's room to get to it? Huge bonus!! Parking pad out back and additional permitted parking passes available. Additional discounts available for multi year leases!