Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:26 AM

1731 BANK STREET

1731 Bank Street · (410) 814-2417
Location

1731 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2331 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remarkable 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom rental in Fells Point - just blocks from Patterson Park and Fells Point square, tons of restaurants and shops! This charming and wide city home offers a large main area with open floor concept, hardwood floors throughout the living room & dining room, a half bath, and family room right off the kitchen! The kitchen has spacious counter space, microwave and gas stove. The first upper level includes a huge master bedroom with bonus sitting room, a second bedroom and a full bathroom with jacuzzi tub and shower. The second upper level has a third bedroom with office space. This home also offers laundry on the upper level and rear patio area for entertaining! Schedule a virtual or private tour today! Cats = Yes / Dog = Yes with possible deposit depending on breed. Application through TransUnion required paid for by each tenant ($40/each) - please ask listing agent for the application** PARTIALLY FURNISHED RENTAL - PLEASE INQUIRE WITH THE LISTING AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 BANK STREET have any available units?
1731 BANK STREET has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 BANK STREET have?
Some of 1731 BANK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 BANK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1731 BANK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 BANK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 BANK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1731 BANK STREET offer parking?
No, 1731 BANK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1731 BANK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 BANK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 BANK STREET have a pool?
No, 1731 BANK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1731 BANK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1731 BANK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 BANK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 BANK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
