1731 BANK STREET

Remarkable 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom rental in Fells Point - just blocks from Patterson Park and Fells Point square, tons of restaurants and shops! This charming and wide city home offers a large main area with open floor concept, hardwood floors throughout the living room & dining room, a half bath, and family room right off the kitchen! The kitchen has spacious counter space, microwave and gas stove. The first upper level includes a huge master bedroom with bonus sitting room, a second bedroom and a full bathroom with jacuzzi tub and shower. The second upper level has a third bedroom with office space. This home also offers laundry on the upper level and rear patio area for entertaining! Schedule a virtual or private tour today! Cats = Yes / Dog = Yes with possible deposit depending on breed. Application through TransUnion required paid for by each tenant ($40/each) - please ask listing agent for the application** PARTIALLY FURNISHED RENTAL - PLEASE INQUIRE WITH THE LISTING AGENT