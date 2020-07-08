All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1730 BYRD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1730 BYRD STREET
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

1730 BYRD STREET

1730 Byrd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1730 Byrd Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath sun-drenched End of Group Town home located in Federal Hill / Riverside Park area! Enjoy chefs kitchen with enormous prep /dining island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & mosaic tile. Rear deck perfect for grilling off kitchen that leads to a private rear area perfect for entertaining. Enjoy spacious spa-like baths throughout, large master bedroom with jetted tub, separate shower and a nice deck off of master for morning coffee! This home has fantastic walkability, close to bike trails, and easy access to all major highways! This is truly a great home in a perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 BYRD STREET have any available units?
1730 BYRD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 BYRD STREET have?
Some of 1730 BYRD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 BYRD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1730 BYRD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 BYRD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1730 BYRD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1730 BYRD STREET offer parking?
No, 1730 BYRD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1730 BYRD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 BYRD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 BYRD STREET have a pool?
No, 1730 BYRD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1730 BYRD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1730 BYRD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 BYRD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 BYRD STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland