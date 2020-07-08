1730 BYRD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath sun-drenched End of Group Town home located in Federal Hill / Riverside Park area! Enjoy chefs kitchen with enormous prep /dining island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & mosaic tile. Rear deck perfect for grilling off kitchen that leads to a private rear area perfect for entertaining. Enjoy spacious spa-like baths throughout, large master bedroom with jetted tub, separate shower and a nice deck off of master for morning coffee! This home has fantastic walkability, close to bike trails, and easy access to all major highways! This is truly a great home in a perfect location!