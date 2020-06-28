All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

1726 Lantern Mews

1726 Lantern Mews · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Lantern Mews, Baltimore, MD 21205
Gay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HUGE 3 bedroom townhome just blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital in the Townes at Eager Park. Features include a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel fridge that leads to a rear deck that's perfect for entertaining. The master suite has double sinks and a dual showerhead. One car garage with private parking pad in rear for added convenience.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5118028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Lantern Mews have any available units?
1726 Lantern Mews doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 Lantern Mews have?
Some of 1726 Lantern Mews's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Lantern Mews currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Lantern Mews is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Lantern Mews pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Lantern Mews is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Lantern Mews offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Lantern Mews offers parking.
Does 1726 Lantern Mews have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1726 Lantern Mews offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Lantern Mews have a pool?
No, 1726 Lantern Mews does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Lantern Mews have accessible units?
No, 1726 Lantern Mews does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Lantern Mews have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 Lantern Mews has units with dishwashers.
