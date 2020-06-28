1726 Lantern Mews

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HUGE 3 bedroom townhome just blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital in the Townes at Eager Park. Features include a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel fridge that leads to a rear deck that's perfect for entertaining. The master suite has double sinks and a dual showerhead. One car garage with private parking pad in rear for added convenience.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers



