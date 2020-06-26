1721 S. Hanover Street - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Brand new renovated townhome, with 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths. Hardwood Floors, Exposed Brick, Soft Close Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stylish Bathrooms with Marble countertops. Laundry in the basement. Recess lighting, and large back patio. Brand new plumbing, HVAC and electric.



Spacious outdoor area perfect for entertaining. Great set up for roommates with all bedrooms above ground and approximately same size. Parking is street parking in area 30 permit zones. Property includes 4 permits and a guest pass. Great location on 1700 block of South Hanover st. in Federal Hill, easy walk to Cross St Market, easy access to 95. Available June 1st 2019.

Brand new renovated townhome, with 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths. Hardwood Floors, Exposed Brick, Soft Close Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stylish Bathrooms with Marble countertops. Laundry in the basement. Recess lighting, and large back patio. Brand new plumbing, HVAC and electric.



Spacious outdoor area perfect for entertaining. Great set up for roommates with all bedrooms above ground and approximately same size. Parking is street parking in area 30 permit zones. Property includes 4 permits and a guest pass. Great location on 1700 block of South Hanover st. in Federal Hill, easy walk to Cross St Market, easy access to 95. Available June 1st 2019.