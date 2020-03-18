1721 Linden Ave Unit 3

Amenities
This is a 1 bedroom 1 full bath basement apartment located in Bolton Hill. You will have your own entrance through the back yard which you also have access. This is an opportunity to live in a beautiful home in an amazing location for a fraction of the cost. You will have a dining room, living room and access to a backyard. The living room could be a second bedroom if need be while the dining room could serve as the living room. It is a very unique and comfortable apartment in an amazing location.
Property Highlights:
* Great Location
* Private entrance
* Newly renovated
* Tile flooring
* Pets are case by case / deposit is required
Available Now!
(RLNE5505715)