1721 Linden Ave Unit 3

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils internet access

This is a 1 bedroom 1 full bath basement apartment located in Bolton Hill. You will have your own entrance through the back yard which you also have access. This is an opportunity to live in a beautiful home in an amazing location for a fraction of the cost. You will have a dining room, living room and access to a backyard. The living room could be a second bedroom if need be while the dining room could serve as the living room. It is a very unique and comfortable apartment in an amazing location.



Property Highlights:



* Great Location

* Private entrance

* Newly renovated

* Tile flooring

* Pets are case by case / deposit is required



Available Now!



