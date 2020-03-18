All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1721 Linden Ave Unit 3

1721 Linden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
This is a 1 bedroom 1 full bath basement apartment located in Bolton Hill. You will have your own entrance through the back yard which you also have access. This is an opportunity to live in a beautiful home in an amazing location for a fraction of the cost. You will have a dining room, living room and access to a backyard. The living room could be a second bedroom if need be while the dining room could serve as the living room. It is a very unique and comfortable apartment in an amazing location.

Property Highlights:

* Great Location
* Private entrance
* Newly renovated
* Tile flooring
* Pets are case by case / deposit is required

Available Now!

(RLNE5505715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Linden Ave Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
