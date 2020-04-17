All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 21 2019 at 7:06 AM

1719 E Lombard St

1719 East Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1719 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home for a family or 3 or 4 Room-mates in a great pet friendly family neighborhood also great for young professionals and students. Check us out on Walk Score https://www.walkscore.com/score/1719-e-lombard-st-baltimore-md-21231. 4 Bedroom 1 Spare Room/Walk-in Closet 2 Full Bathrooms Laundry Room Kitchen & Living/Dining Room & Laundry Room & Bathroom on First Floor; 2 bedrooms Bathroom and Walk-in Closet on 2nd Floor; 2 bedrooms on 3rd Floor. Newly Renovated hardwood floors/rooms/bathrooms. New stainless steel appliances including double oven. Large Private Backyard space for just this tenant. Washer/Dryer on First Floor. Plenty of Street Parking. Close to Broadway and Main Street Fells Point. Close to Johns Hopkins Hospital/Bayview. Walking distance from Patterson Park and smaller park with large Playground. Cats & Dogs allowed. Personal Tours scheduled upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 E Lombard St have any available units?
1719 E Lombard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 E Lombard St have?
Some of 1719 E Lombard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 E Lombard St currently offering any rent specials?
1719 E Lombard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 E Lombard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 E Lombard St is pet friendly.
Does 1719 E Lombard St offer parking?
No, 1719 E Lombard St does not offer parking.
Does 1719 E Lombard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 E Lombard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 E Lombard St have a pool?
No, 1719 E Lombard St does not have a pool.
Does 1719 E Lombard St have accessible units?
No, 1719 E Lombard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 E Lombard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 E Lombard St has units with dishwashers.
