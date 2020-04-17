1719 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Upper Fells Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Great Home for a family or 3 or 4 Room-mates in a great pet friendly family neighborhood also great for young professionals and students. Check us out on Walk Score https://www.walkscore.com/score/1719-e-lombard-st-baltimore-md-21231. 4 Bedroom 1 Spare Room/Walk-in Closet 2 Full Bathrooms Laundry Room Kitchen & Living/Dining Room & Laundry Room & Bathroom on First Floor; 2 bedrooms Bathroom and Walk-in Closet on 2nd Floor; 2 bedrooms on 3rd Floor. Newly Renovated hardwood floors/rooms/bathrooms. New stainless steel appliances including double oven. Large Private Backyard space for just this tenant. Washer/Dryer on First Floor. Plenty of Street Parking. Close to Broadway and Main Street Fells Point. Close to Johns Hopkins Hospital/Bayview. Walking distance from Patterson Park and smaller park with large Playground. Cats & Dogs allowed. Personal Tours scheduled upon request.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
