Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

1710 Bolton St Unit 3

1710 Bolton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom loft apartment. Located near Bolton Hill, Downtown, Penn Station, close to Station North, Mt. Vernon, MICA, UMBC, JHU Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus, MARC Train, Lightrail Mount Royal Stop

Property Highlights:
- fully furnished
- free wireless internet
- new central AC, furnace, separately metered BGE, water service flat fee of $40/month in addition to rent
- new hardwood floors, walls, exposed brick, loft-style ceiling
- stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher)
- brand new front-load washer / dryer units installed this year!
- 2 bedrooms
- 2 large skylights
- spacious bathroom
- up to 12 foot ceilings
- all new energy-efficient windows

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 have any available units?
1710 Bolton St Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 have?
Some of 1710 Bolton St Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Bolton St Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Bolton St Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
