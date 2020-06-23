1710 Bolton St Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

This is a beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom loft apartment. Located near Bolton Hill, Downtown, Penn Station, close to Station North, Mt. Vernon, MICA, UMBC, JHU Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus, MARC Train, Lightrail Mount Royal Stop



Property Highlights:

- fully furnished

- free wireless internet

- new central AC, furnace, separately metered BGE, water service flat fee of $40/month in addition to rent

- new hardwood floors, walls, exposed brick, loft-style ceiling

- stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher)

- brand new front-load washer / dryer units installed this year!

- 2 bedrooms

- 2 large skylights

- spacious bathroom

- up to 12 foot ceilings

- all new energy-efficient windows



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4599877)