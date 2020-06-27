1700 TERRACE ROAD

Amenities

Private 4,800 sq ft Mt Washington Home Available for Lease! This custom built, multi-level home is set in a private park like community. This freshly painted spacious home has slate floors and brand new carpet throughout, a kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, including a new refrigerator with ice maker, and new dishwasher. The kitchen - dining room looks out to the deck through the sliding glass doors. The main level also includes a living room with wood stove and entrance to large deck. One level up is the family room, which is more like a party room and a great place to entertain with a bar and ample room for your pool table! The master bedroom and en suite bathroom are on the upper level with a bonus dressing room. 3 additional bedrooms plus a full bathroom. The lower level also has a bedroom and full bathroom and a huge additional family/s rec room. There is room for 3 cars under the carport. Use of the garage is excluded. Great location with Mt Washington Village, Whole Foods, Parks, the Metro and 83 right around the corner! GUIDED HOME TOUR- CLICK HERE or CUT & PASTE LINK: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0juJ7kluJ17uvxXYZUi2mgzSg