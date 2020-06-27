All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1700 TERRACE ROAD
1700 TERRACE ROAD

1700 The Terraces · No Longer Available
Location

1700 The Terraces, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Amenities

Private 4,800 sq ft Mt Washington Home Available for Lease! This custom built, multi-level home is set in a private park like community. This freshly painted spacious home has slate floors and brand new carpet throughout, a kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, including a new refrigerator with ice maker, and new dishwasher. The kitchen - dining room looks out to the deck through the sliding glass doors. The main level also includes a living room with wood stove and entrance to large deck. One level up is the family room, which is more like a party room and a great place to entertain with a bar and ample room for your pool table! The master bedroom and en suite bathroom are on the upper level with a bonus dressing room. 3 additional bedrooms plus a full bathroom. The lower level also has a bedroom and full bathroom and a huge additional family/s rec room. There is room for 3 cars under the carport. Use of the garage is excluded. Great location with Mt Washington Village, Whole Foods, Parks, the Metro and 83 right around the corner! GUIDED HOME TOUR- CLICK HERE or CUT & PASTE LINK: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0juJ7kluJ17uvxXYZUi2mgzSg

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 TERRACE ROAD have any available units?
1700 TERRACE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 TERRACE ROAD have?
Some of 1700 TERRACE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 TERRACE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1700 TERRACE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 TERRACE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1700 TERRACE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1700 TERRACE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1700 TERRACE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1700 TERRACE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 TERRACE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 TERRACE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1700 TERRACE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1700 TERRACE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1700 TERRACE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 TERRACE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 TERRACE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
