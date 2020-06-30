All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 24 2020 at 12:19 AM

1700 Byrd Street

1700 Byrd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Byrd Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Pristine and spacious 1 bedroom + office/den end of group townhome with plenty of natural light, open floor plan, exposed brick, gorgeous wood floors, stylish master bath, custom paint & tons of updates! Kitchen features perfect layout, newer stainless steel appliances & tile flooring. Laundry & half bath on main level. Roof & HVAC system are 2014. Backyard perfect for entertaining
Pristine and spacious end of group with plenty of natural light, open floor plan, exposed brick, gorgeous wood floors, stylish master bath, custom paint & tons of updates! Kitchen features perfect layout, newer stainless steel appliances & tile flooring. Laundry & half bath on main level. Roof & HVAC system are 2014. Backyard perfect for entertaining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Byrd Street have any available units?
1700 Byrd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Byrd Street have?
Some of 1700 Byrd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Byrd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Byrd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Byrd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Byrd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1700 Byrd Street offer parking?
No, 1700 Byrd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Byrd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Byrd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Byrd Street have a pool?
No, 1700 Byrd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Byrd Street have accessible units?
No, 1700 Byrd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Byrd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Byrd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

