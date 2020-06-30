1700 Byrd Street

Amenities
Pristine and spacious 1 bedroom + office/den end of group townhome with plenty of natural light, open floor plan, exposed brick, gorgeous wood floors, stylish master bath, custom paint & tons of updates! Kitchen features perfect layout, newer stainless steel appliances & tile flooring. Laundry & half bath on main level. Roof & HVAC system are 2014. Backyard perfect for entertaining
