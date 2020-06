Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This fabulous 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home has just been renovated, including wood flooring throughout. Open layout, close to transportation and plenty of venues close by. Check the mail with the convenience of having a covered porch. Schedule a visit to see your new home today!