1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Nicely rehabbed 4 bedroom in Loch Raven with 2 full baths. Features beautiful hardwood on the 1st and 2nd floors, with fresh paint in neutral colors. Fully finished basement with separate laundry, bedroom w/bath and family/rec room. Kitchen is gorgeous and all new with lots of beautiful cabinetry, stainless appliances and a high counter for your bar stools! Fenced yard to entertain and front porch to relax on. Beautiful bath with jacuzzi tub. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. All located convenient to shopping and transportation. Good credit required. Call for a showing today!