1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:03 AM

1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE

1645 Sherwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1645 Sherwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nicely rehabbed 4 bedroom in Loch Raven with 2 full baths. Features beautiful hardwood on the 1st and 2nd floors, with fresh paint in neutral colors. Fully finished basement with separate laundry, bedroom w/bath and family/rec room. Kitchen is gorgeous and all new with lots of beautiful cabinetry, stainless appliances and a high counter for your bar stools! Fenced yard to entertain and front porch to relax on. Beautiful bath with jacuzzi tub. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. All located convenient to shopping and transportation. Good credit required. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 SHERWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
